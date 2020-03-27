Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Ingredion worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 299.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.70. 23,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,232. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.09.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

