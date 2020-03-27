Ink (INK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $799,842.04

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $799,842.04 and $2,213.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, EXX, TOPBTC and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.02581877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00193678 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00041228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The official website for Ink is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Exrates, Coinnest, CoinEgg, Exmo, TOPBTC, Coinrail, EXX, CoinBene, LBank, HitBTC, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

