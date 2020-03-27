Ink Protocol (XNK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,847.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Bancor Network, Bibox and CoinBene. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $167,879.67 and $2,847.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.72 or 0.02560582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00195586 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00041556 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00033925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,099,737 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, CoinBene, COSS and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

