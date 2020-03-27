INLOCK (ILK) Trading Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. INLOCK has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $18,045.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INLOCK token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, INLOCK has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

INLOCK Profile

ILK is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK's total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,246,736,361 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

