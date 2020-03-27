Insider Buying: Adslot Ltd (ASX:ADJ) Insider Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Adslot Ltd (ASX:ADJ) insider Andrew Barlow bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,638.30).

Adslot stock remained flat at $A$0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,695,641 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. Adslot Ltd has a one year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a one year high of A$0.04 ($0.03).

About Adslot

Adslot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading technology and digital marketing services. It offers Adslot, a media trading technology platform that enables advertisers and publishers to trade premium display advertising directly; and Symphony, a workflow automation technology for media agencies.

