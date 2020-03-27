Insider Buying: Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) Insider Buys 2,353,220 Shares of Stock

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) insider Kevin Seymour acquired 2,353,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$1,176,610.00 ($834,475.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. Ariadne Australia Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.59 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of A$0.67 ($0.47). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $122.07 million and a PE ratio of 20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Ariadne Australia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

About Ariadne Australia

Ariadne Australia Limited engages in the car park infrastructure operation and management activities in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Investments, Car Parking, and Property segments. It operates a 595 bay car park situated in the Queens Plaza retail center in the Brisbane CBD; and a car park comprising 299 bays located at Tank Street, west of the CBD.

