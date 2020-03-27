Insider Buying: Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,433 Shares of Stock

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) major shareholder Richard T. Spurzem acquired 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $22,856.35. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BRBS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. 5,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,447,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,462,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.