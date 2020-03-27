Insider Buying: CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) CEO Buys 196,398 Shares of Stock

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 196,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $381,012.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,414.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wei-Wu He also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, March 19th, Wei-Wu He purchased 234,488 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $368,146.16.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Wei-Wu He purchased 264,192 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $396,288.00.

NASDAQ:CASI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.08. 140,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,320. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $221.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $44,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 25,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 25,540 shares in the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CASI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.