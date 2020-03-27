Insider Buying: Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Purchases 26,779 Shares of Stock

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 26,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $123,986.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 45,757 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $226,497.15.

On Friday, March 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 356,849 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,516,608.25.

On Monday, March 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 225,440 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $881,470.40.

On Monday, March 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 111,984 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $510,647.04.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 1,134,650 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $4,345,709.50.

NYSE:FPH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,453. Five Point Holdings LLC has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $688.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Point Holdings LLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Point by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Five Point by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

