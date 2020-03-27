Insider Buying: Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Director Stanley J. Kerlin bought 1,000 shares of Franklin Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $25,950.00.

Shares of Franklin Financial Services stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. 6,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. Franklin Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.15 million, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

