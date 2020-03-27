Insider Buying: Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Buys 11,728 Shares of Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,728 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $95,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, March 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,802 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $60,061.66.

On Monday, March 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,724 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $56,848.64.

On Monday, March 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,650 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $32,689.50.

On Friday, March 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,305 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $102,996.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,786 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $28,250.04.

On Monday, January 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 8,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $81,840.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,061 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $10,864.64.

FEIM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. 10,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,152. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 21.17%.

FEIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 52,008 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

