Insider Buying: General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Acquires 22,400 Shares of Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

General Motors stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.38. 18,205,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,140,020. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $669,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,920,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $654,961,000 after acquiring an additional 536,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,991,187 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $512,077,000 after acquiring an additional 222,659 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $449,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

