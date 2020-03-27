Insider Buying: GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Director Acquires 56,200 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Director Ronald R. Ross purchased 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $923,366.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 384,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,560.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE GMS traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 558,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. GMS Inc has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.67 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 84,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $711,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of GMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.