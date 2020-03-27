Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Purchases 900,000 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 900,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,432,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,419,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 3,126,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $781,675.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.21. 64,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,068. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $127.93 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

