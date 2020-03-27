Insider Buying: Hub24 Ltd (ASX:HUB) Insider Acquires 3,093 Shares of Stock

Hub24 Ltd (ASX:HUB) insider Anthony (Tony) McDonald bought 3,093 shares of Hub24 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.57 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of A$20,321.01 ($14,412.06).

Shares of ASX:HUB traded down A$0.36 ($0.26) on Friday, reaching A$6.77 ($4.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,034 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$11.08. Hub24 Ltd has a 52-week low of A$6.12 ($4.34) and a 52-week high of A$15.55 ($11.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.47 million and a P/E ratio of 43.12.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Hub24’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Hub24’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

About Hub24

HUB24 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Platform, Licensee, and IT Services segments. The company develops and offers HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration service for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants, and their clients.

