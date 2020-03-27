Insider Buying: Maca Ltd (ASX:MLD) Insider Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Maca Ltd (ASX:MLD) insider Linton Kirk purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,360.00 ($15,858.16).

Shares of Maca stock traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$0.62 ($0.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,233. Maca Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.53 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of A$1.20 ($0.85). The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.85 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $160.81 million and a PE ratio of 6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Maca’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. Maca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Maca Company Profile

MACA Limited engages in contract mining and crushing, civil construction, infrastructure, and mineral processing equipment business in Australia and Brazil. The company offers loading and hauling services; and drilling and blasting services, including production drilling and blasting for surface mining operations or quarries, pre-split drilling, contour drilling and pioneering, blast hole sample drilling, probe drilling, pre-split and final wall blasting, drill and blast design, blasting solutions for civil construction, and controlled blasting.

