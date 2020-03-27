Insider Buying: Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Insider Buys 66,500 Shares of Stock

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) insider Greg Lock purchased 66,500 shares of Micro Focus International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £241,395 ($317,541.44).

Shares of MCRO traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 384.70 ($5.06). 728,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37. Micro Focus International plc has a 12-month low of GBX 291 ($3.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,512.05 ($33.04). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 648.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 975.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a GBX 44.53 ($0.59) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

MCRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price (up previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Micro Focus International to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 966.25 ($12.71).

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

