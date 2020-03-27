Insider Buying: Motorcycle HLDG (ASX:MTO) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Motorcycle HLDG (ASX:MTO) insider Robert Cassen acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$87,500.00 ($62,056.74).

Robert Cassen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Motorcycle alerts:

On Tuesday, March 17th, Robert Cassen acquired 50,000 shares of Motorcycle stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$59,000.00 ($41,843.97).

MTO stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$0.64 ($0.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,616 shares. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 million and a PE ratio of 5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. Motorcycle HLDG has a fifty-two week low of A$1.00 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.50 ($1.77). The company’s 50 day moving average is A$1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.93.

About Motorcycle

MotorCycle Holdings Limited operates as a motorcycle dealer in Australia. It operates in two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, and accessories and parts; and finance, insurance, and warranty activities, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.