Insider Buying: Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 300,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 250,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $157,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 14,239 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $22,640.01.

On Thursday, February 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $142,000.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $81,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 22,262 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $34,728.72.

NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. 3,205,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,138,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.99. Opko Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OPK shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Opko Health from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Opko Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $6,362,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Opko Health by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,898,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,461 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Opko Health by 557,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,547,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,678 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at $3,675,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

