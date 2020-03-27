Insider Buying: Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) CEO Purchases 3,300 Shares of Stock

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $52,140.00.

Andrew Spodek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

On Monday, March 23rd, Andrew Spodek acquired 3,100 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $36,425.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Andrew Spodek acquired 7,067 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,804.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Andrew Spodek acquired 2,815 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,790.70.

On Thursday, March 12th, Andrew Spodek acquired 1,141 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $16,761.29.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.74. 7,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,247. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 183,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSTL shares. Compass Point started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.