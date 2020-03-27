Insider Buying: Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $22,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,827 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $8,445.06.

NASDAQ SREV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. 74,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,971. Servicesource International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

SREV has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Servicesource International from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Servicesource International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Servicesource International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,381,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

