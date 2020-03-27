Insider Buying: Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Major Shareholder Buys 3,578 Shares of Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes acquired 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $18,605.60. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 3,578 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $20,251.48.

On Friday, March 20th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 1,259 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $6,131.33.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,518 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $11,356.18.

On Monday, March 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,948 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $19,781.08.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,943 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $20,159.55.

On Thursday, February 27th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 24,121 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,746.43.

On Friday, January 31st, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 3,403 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $23,786.97.

NASDAQ TIPT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.12. 42,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,942. Tiptree Inc has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $188.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tiptree by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the fourth quarter worth $2,182,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at $6,363,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TIPT shares. BidaskClub lowered Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

