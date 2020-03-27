Insider Buying: Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Purchases 38,465 Shares of Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 38,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,781.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 300,000 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $942,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,086 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,048.52.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 167,983 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $532,506.11.

On Monday, March 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 81,292 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $330,858.44.

On Thursday, March 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 221,486 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $910,307.46.

On Monday, March 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,100 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $5,071.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 93,847 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $471,111.94.

On Friday, February 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 400 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,056.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 722,939 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $3,744,824.02.

On Thursday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 162,264 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $838,904.88.

Shares of NYSE PPR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 260,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,132. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.0217 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,201,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 483,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

