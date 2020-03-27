Insider Selling: A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $15,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,426 shares in the company, valued at $762,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ATEN stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. 719,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.55 million, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.85. A10 Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,741,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 21,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 64,710 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 88,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 17,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BWS Financial started coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

