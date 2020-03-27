Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $50,078.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $72,811.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $70,856.00.

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,749. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ciena by 309.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 539,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after purchasing an additional 407,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,193,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,818,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,057,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 82,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

