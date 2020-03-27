Insider Selling: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,425.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Codexis stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 381,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,992. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $595.48 million, a PE ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 0.68. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,788,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 516,934 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Codexis by 9.6% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,749,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 241,799 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Codexis by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 593,047 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Codexis by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,502,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 215,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Codexis by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 49,222 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDXS shares. BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

