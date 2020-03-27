Insider Selling: Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) CTO Sells 9,777 Shares of Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 9,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $831,045.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 135,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,478,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DOCU traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $82.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,329,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.79. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $92.55.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,060,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,802,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Docusign by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,019,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,776,000 after acquiring an additional 263,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Docusign by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Docusign by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,741,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Docusign by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after acquiring an additional 95,507 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

