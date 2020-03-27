Insider Selling: Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Major Shareholder Sells 17,175 Shares of Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 17,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $75,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of IVAC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 34,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,813. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intevac, Inc. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $98.71 million, a PE ratio of 86.40 and a beta of 0.22.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Intevac had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 332.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

