Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Chairman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IONS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.41. 988,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,748. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.