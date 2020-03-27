Insider Selling: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) insider Brian Mitts sold 7,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,881. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NXRT traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 375,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,861. The firm has a market cap of $605.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. On average, analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after buying an additional 74,360 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after buying an additional 232,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after buying an additional 21,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

