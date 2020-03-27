Insider Selling: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) President Sells 65,272 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) President James D. Dondero sold 65,272 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,638,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NXRT traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 375,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,861. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $52.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. Equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 33,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 232,959 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

