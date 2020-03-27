Insider Selling: SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Insider Sells 3,593 Shares of Stock

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) insider Peter Harrison sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,437 ($32.06), for a total transaction of £87,561.41 ($115,182.07).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock traded down GBX 160 ($2.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,477 ($32.58). The company had a trading volume of 555,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,161. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1 year low of GBX 1,711 ($22.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58). The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,890.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,105.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 79 ($1.04) dividend. This is a positive change from SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SDR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,320 ($43.67) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,150 ($41.44) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,230 ($42.49) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,310 ($30.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,165 ($41.63) to GBX 3,270 ($43.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,727.78 ($35.88).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

