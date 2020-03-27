Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $50,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $63,935.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $60,720.00.

NYSE TWLO traded down $4.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average of $107.15. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

