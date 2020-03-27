Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 208,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,482.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 26,022 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $259,179.12.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $25,450.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $33,325.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $38,450.00.

Shares of Yext stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,745. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.98. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 55.70%. Yext’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YEXT. ValuEngine raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Yext by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Yext by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Yext by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Yext by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

