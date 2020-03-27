Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stake Trimmed by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

