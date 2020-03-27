Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,511.24.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $34.82 on Friday, reaching $1,128.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,759. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,333.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,319.71. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $769.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.