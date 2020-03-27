Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 2,746 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.32.

KO stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.17. 1,348,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,407,596. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

