Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 39,899 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,778,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 79.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2,859.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,855 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,981. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

