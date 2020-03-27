Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,958 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,520,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 356.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 110,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.84. The stock had a trading volume of 108,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,459,106. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.86.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.