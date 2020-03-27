Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

