Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 291.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,257,000. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $60,361,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,256,000 after buying an additional 567,921 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,466,000 after purchasing an additional 534,431 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,698,000.

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.82. The company had a trading volume of 953,280 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.