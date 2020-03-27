Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 228.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,127 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,273,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.10. 25,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,410. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.336 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.