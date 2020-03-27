Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 149.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,614 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. 4,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,505. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $29.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

