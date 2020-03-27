Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 125.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,451 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.71.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,343,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,661,610. The company has a market cap of $155.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.