Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,912.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.75. 7,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,777. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59.

