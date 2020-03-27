Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $5.11 Million Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,976 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.60. 4,432,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,113,023. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

