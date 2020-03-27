Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,450,000 after acquiring an additional 109,390 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,378,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 584,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,349. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

