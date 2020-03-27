Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.98. 5,009,723 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

