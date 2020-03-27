Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,606,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,273,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,909,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,250,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,091,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.87. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,297. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $65.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99.

