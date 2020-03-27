Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 548 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for approximately 0.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $9.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.38. The company had a trading volume of 151,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,955. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.46.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anthem from $374.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.08.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.